Young Man in Panjshir Dies by Suicide After Being Tortured by the Taliban

Amu: Local sources in Panjshir tell Amu that Dadulrahman, a 36-year-old resident of Khanakhel village in Abdullahkhel Valley, died by hanging himself after being tortured by the Taliban.According to local sources, pressure by the Taliban on residents of Abdullahkhel Valley has increased in recent months. Previously, following a vehicle explosion in the area, several young men, elders and even children were arrested, beaten and humiliated by the Taliban on allegations of involvement in the incident. Click here to read more (external link).