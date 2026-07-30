ISKP Claims Killing of Information Chief in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan

Khaama: The Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) has claimed responsibility for the killing of Zabihullah Amiri, the Taliban-appointed director of information and culture in northeastern Badakhshan province. According to Agence France-Presse, the monitoring group SITE reported that Islamic State Khorasan (ISKP) said in a statement on Wednesday that its members targeted Amiri on Tuesday while he was travelling toward Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan, killing him and one of his guards. The Taliban has repeatedly said it has improved security across Afghanistan and weakened militant groups. ISKP, however, continues to pose a security challenge through targeted attacks and bombings, particularly against Taliban officials and other high-profile figures. Click here to read more (external link).