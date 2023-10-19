Uyghurs in Afghanistan fear Taliban buying Huawei surveillance tech

The China Project: Facial-recognition analytics that China uses to oppress the marginalized peoples of Xinjiang could soon spread through Central Asia. So far, the 3,000 Uyghurs living in Afghanistan have slipped under the radar of the government’s Islamic fundamentalist gaze. Many of them have lived there peacefully since the 1950s, when they fled religious persecution at the hands of the ascendant Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Now, an August 2023 agreement between the Taliban and Huawei, China’s giant telecommunications and surveillance technology company, could soon see the rollout of cameras equipped with facial-recognition capabilities in every province of Afghanistan, putting Uyghurs on high alert. Click here to read more (external link).