Uzbek delegation to hold talks with IEA over Qosh Tepa canal

Ariana: A delegation from Uzbekistan is expected to travel to Afghanistan in the upcoming months in order to discuss Qosh Tepa canal with the Islamic Emirate’s officials, Uzbek media reported. The country’s media quoting Ulugbek Kosimov, the governor of the Surkhandarya region in Uzbekistan, which borders Afghanistan’s northern province of Balkh, saying that the negotiations are expected to be held by the end of this year. Kosimov said that although the Qosh Tepa canal is being built from the border with Tajikistan, it will affect all the countries in this area and the volume of water will decrease. Click here to read more (external link).