US remains Afghanistan’s top aid provider: SIGAR Report

Khaama: The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, known as SIGAR, has stated that even two years after the complete withdrawal of international forces, the United States remains the most significant contributor to Afghanistan’s reconstruction efforts. In the quarterly report on November 1st, released for presentation to the U.S. Congress, it was revealed that the United States has allocated $11.1 billion to address the situation in Afghanistan and support Afghan refugees. Click here to read more (external link).