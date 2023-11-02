The Expulsion of Afghan Refugees from Pakistan: A Multifaceted Political Decision

8am: There are multiple underlying factors contributing to this mass deportation, some of which are rooted in Afghanistan. Inside Afghanistan, there is a belief that this action is an attempt by the Taliban to alter the country’s demographic landscape by relocating refugees. In private political circles, there are allegations of collusion between the Taliban and the Pakistani government in planning the transfer of refugees and the displaced population to the surrounding areas of the Qosh Tepa and Qataghanzamin canals. To mitigate public reactions, Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, an Uzbek member of the Taliban from northern Afghanistan, has been appointed as the head of the commission for the management of returnees, and a ministry known as “Refugees and Returnees” is actively engaged in implementing these plans. Click here to read more (external link).

