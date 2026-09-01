UN Report Says Afghanistan’s War Killed Over 40,000 Civilians Between 2009 and 2021

Khaama: More than 40,000 people were killed and over 77,000 injured during Afghanistan’s armed conflict between 2009 and 2021, according to a new report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), which documents the long-term human cost of two decades of war. The period between 2009 and 2021 was the deadliest phase of Afghanistan’s conflict, marked by intensified fighting between the former Afghanistan government, Taliban insurgents, Islamic State affiliates and international military forces. The conflict ended with the collapse of the previous government and the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021. Click here to read more (external link).

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