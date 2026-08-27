Trump says overnight US withdrawal from Bagram left Afghanistan vulnerable to collapse

Ariana: Five years after the deadly Abbey Gate attack in Kabul, US President Donald Trump has criticized the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan in a proclamation marking the fifth anniversary of the bombing. Trump declared August 26, 2026, a day of commemoration for the 13 US service members killed in the attack. According to the proclamation, at 5:36 p.m. on August 26, 2021, an ISIS member detonated a body-worn bomb after moving into a crowd at Abbey Gate. The blast killed 13 US service members, wounded 45 others and injured more than 160 civilians. Click here to read more (external link).

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