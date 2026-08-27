WHO reports 85% surge in dengue cases in Afghanistan

Amu: The World Health Organization reported sharp increases in several infectious diseases in Afghanistan in July, including dengue fever, COVID-19, acute watery diarrhea and respiratory infections, as seasonal outbreaks and resource shortages continued to strain the country’s health system. WHO recorded 473 suspected dengue fever cases in July, an 85.5% increase from 255 in June. No deaths associated with dengue have been reported since January. The agency said the increase was consistent with seasonal patterns observed over the past three years. Click here to read more (external link).