Trump Can Retake Bagram Only In His Dreams, Says Taliban

Afghanistan International: Taliban official Hayatullah Mohajer Farahi dismissed Donald Trump’s remarks about retaking Bagram Air Base, saying the former US president would regain the base “only in his dreams”. He said Bagram would remain under Taliban control. Hayatullah Mohajer Farahi, the Taliban’s deputy minister for publications at the Ministry of Information and Culture, made the remarks in an interview with the Indian news outlet India Today. Responding to Donald Trump’s comments about regaining control of Bagram Air Base, he said: “Trump will get Bagram Air Base only in his dreams,” Bagram Air Base, built by the Soviet Union north of Kabul, became the main base for US-led forces in Afghanistan after the 11 September 2001 attacks. Click here to read more (external link).