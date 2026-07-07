Shapoor Zadran, key figure in Afghanistan cricket’s rise, passes away

Amu: Shapoor Zadran, the former fast bowler who played a prominent role in Afghanistan’s rapid rise in international cricket, has died at age 38 after a period of serious illness. Zadran had been receiving treatment at a hospital in New Delhi after being diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or H.L.H., a rare and life-threatening immune disorder. He had been hospitalized in India since January and was readmitted after his condition worsened following an initial period of improvement. A tall left-arm fast bowler, Zadran was a central figure in the formative years of Afghanistan’s national cricket team. He made his international debut in 2009 and played his final match for Afghanistan in 2020, according to the Afghanistan Cricket Board. Click here to read more (external link).