Traffic Accidents Surge in Kandahar as Taliban Disorder and Underage Driving Fuel Chaos

8am: Some residents of Kandahar say traffic disorder in the city has increased compared with the past. According to them, accidents have also become more frequent as the number of cars and motorcycles has grown. They add that drivers’ carelessness and the failure to enforce traffic laws have made their daily lives difficult. In their view, the lack of traffic order has now become one of the everyday problems, and people face the risk of traffic accidents every day. Meanwhile, sources at Mirwais Regional Hospital in Kandahar say that between August 23 and September 22, 2026, about 61 people injured in traffic accidents were brought to the hospital, and 11 of them died because of the severity of their injuries. Residents of Kandahar have expressed concern about the reckless driving of Taliban fighters, saying that members of the group drive military vehicles at high speed on the city’s busy roads and do not consider the safety of people’s lives. In their view, such behavior has not only increased the risk of traffic accidents but has also deepened concerns about security in the city. Click here to read more (external link).