The Taliban’s Ruthless Quest for Revenge: More Than 80 Lives Claimed in the Last Three Months

8am: Over the past three months, more than 80 individuals in more than 20 provinces across Afghanistan have been victims, as reported by The Hasht-e Subh Daily. Among them, approximately 15 are former military personnel targeted by the Taliban, while unidentified assailants have killed another 55 non-combatants. The Taliban have openly claimed responsibility for the murder of 10 non-combatants, and some former military personnel are also attributed to this group. The victims include three women, three children, a teacher, a religious scholar, a madrasa instructor, two money changers, a merchant, a jihadist commander, and some former leaders of previous uprisings against the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).

