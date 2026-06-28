Taliban Tout Economic Growth as Kabul Residents Say They Cannot Afford a Single Meal

8am: As the Taliban claim economic growth in Afghanistan, several Kabul residents say these claims are incompatible with the realities of people’s daily lives. According to them, the Taliban have dealt a severe blow to the country’s economy by imposing restrictions on women and excluding them from social activities, government institutions, and private and international organizations. They say that while Taliban officials speak from podiums about remarkable economic growth, many families cannot afford three meals a day and can only provide a single meal for their household members. Street vendors also stress that before the Taliban speak of economic growth, they would do better to ask people whether they can even provide one meal of bread for their families. Click here to read more (external link).