Pakistan Says Afghan National Was Among Karachi Base Attackers

Khaama: Pakistan’s military said on Sunday that an Afghan national was arrested after being wounded during an attack on a paramilitary Rangers facility in Karachi that killed three Pakistani security personnel. In a statement, the military said four attackers targeted the Rangers compound with a vehicle-borne explosive before attempting to storm the facility. Security forces killed three of the attackers during the ensuing gun battle, while the fourth, identified as an Afghan citizen, was captured in an injured condition. The military blamed the attack on the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its faction, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar. Neither group has claimed responsibility for the assault. Click here to read more (external link).