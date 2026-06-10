Taliban say Pakistani airstrikes kill 13 civilians in eastern Afghanistan

Amu: Taliban said on Wednesday that Pakistani military aircraft carried out overnight strikes in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least 13 “civilians” and wounding 14 others in the provinces of Kunar, Khost and Paktika. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on X that the victims included 11 children, one woman and one elderly man. He accused Pakistan of targeting civilian homes and condemned the attacks as a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty. “Residential houses were targeted,” Mujahid said, describing the strikes as a “crime.” Click here to read more (external link).

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