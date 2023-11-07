Taliban Report Seven Dead and Twenty Injured in Kabul Explosion

8am: Khalid Zadran, the spokesperson for the Taliban security forces, announced tonight that an explosion in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul city has resulted in seven casualties and left twenty others injured. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, November 7th, involved a passenger bus, as stated by Zadran in a message posted on X. Contrary to the official statement, eyewitnesses informed Hasht-e Subh that they witnessed at least 20 bodies being transported to hospitals by ambulances. Click here to read more (external link).