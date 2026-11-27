8am: According to the sources, the Taliban have spent millions of dollars over the past three years on Mullah Mohammad Omar’s grave, renovating and landscaping the tomb and surrounding areas. The sources added that the Taliban have begun building a large religious school near Omar’s grave and plan to name it the “Omari Madrasa”. According to the sources, the construction costs are being covered by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Omar’s son and the Taliban’s defence minister. Click here to read more (external link).