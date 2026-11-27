Afghanistan International: Speaking on condition of anonymity on Friday, 27 November, sources said the six men were originally from Panjshir province and were related to one another. They were returning from a wedding when Taliban forces killed them in Kabul’s eighth police district after they failed to stop at a checkpoint. According to the sources, one of the men was carrying a pistol, and the group avoided stopping at the checkpoint for fear of being found in possession of a firearm. Click here to read more (external link).