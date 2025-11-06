Taliban, Pakistan begin third round of talks in Istanbul

Amu: The third round of high-level talks between delegations from the Taliban and Pakistan began on Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey, multiple sources confirmed to Amu. Leading the negotiations are Abdul Haq Wasiq, the head of Taliban intelligence, and Asim Munir Malik, Pakistan’s intelligence chief. Other members of the Taliban delegation include Rahmatullah Najib, deputy interior minister; Anas Haqqani, a senior Taliban figure; Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the Taliban’s foreign ministry; Suhail Shaheen, head of the Taliban’s political office in Doha; and Zaker Jalali, deputy director of political affairs at the foreign ministry. According to sources, discussions will center on implementing agreements reached during the second round of talks, as well as unresolved issues such as the presence and activities of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and threats posed by the Islamic State’s Khorasan branch (ISIS-K). Click here to read more (external link).

