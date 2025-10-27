Taliban, Pakistan ‘agreed on most issue’ in Istanbul talks: Report

Amu: The Taliban-run national broadcaster, RTA, reported Monday that Taliban and Pakistan have agreed on “most issues” in Istanbul talks that entered their third day on Monday. The two delegations are expected to issue a joint communiqué by the end of the day, the report said. The report did not provide specifics about the terms of agreement, but said the statement will likely cover key points such as the reopening of border crossings, the release of prisoners, scheduling of the next round of talks, and other unresolved matters. Click here to read more (external link).

