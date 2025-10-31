Taliban, Pakistan agree to meet again in Istanbul next week, says statement

Amu: Taliban and Pakistan will reconvene in Istanbul on November 6 for a principal-level meeting to finalize implementation mechanisms for a ceasefire agreement, according to a joint statement released by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the statement, the announcement follows six days of negotiations from October 25 to 30, facilitated by Türkiye and Qatar, aimed at reinforcing the ceasefire originally agreed upon during earlier talks in Doha on October 18–19. “All parties have agreed on continuation of ceasefire,” the statement said, adding that further modalities will be discussed in next week’s meeting. Click here to read more (external link).

