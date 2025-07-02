Taliban order Mazar residents to install surveillance cameras: Sources

Amu: The directive, issued by local Taliban officials, requires homeowners to purchase and install closed-circuit cameras at their own expense. Residents said the cost — between 5,000 and 10,000 afghanis, or roughly $70 to $140 — is out of reach for many households amid widespread poverty and unemployment. Several residents told Amu TV they had been warned that failure to comply could result in their electricity being cut off or other penalties. “The economic pressure is already unbearable,” one resident said. “Now we’re expected to pay for surveillance equipment we can’t afford.” Click here to read more (external link).