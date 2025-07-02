Herat Clashes Break Out Over Taliban Crackdown On Shia Mourning Sites

Afghanistan International: Clashes broke out on Monday evening, in the Jebrael area of Herat city after Taliban forces attempted to dismantle Muharram mourning tents, prompting resistance from mourners. Videos obtained by Afghanistan International show Taliban forces firing weapons and tearing down the tents. The incident reportedly followed orders from Taliban authorities to remove tents not located near mosques. Prior to the start of Muharram, meetings were held between Shia religious scholars and Taliban officials to designate specific areas for mourning rituals. Click here to read more (external link).