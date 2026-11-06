Taliban Government Fails To Follow Sharia, Says Interior Minister

Afghanistan International: Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban’s Interior Minister, said at a ceremony in Andar district, Ghazni province, that the Taliban administration does not fully adhere to Islamic Sharia. He said that the problem is that we are not even one step in line with Sharia, the path of the Prophet and our predecessors. Haqqani added that officials should prioritise the welfare of the people and improving their own conduct rather than shifting responsibility for their shortcomings onto others. Click here to read more (external link).