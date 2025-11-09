Taliban foreign minister blames ‘unrealistic’ demands by Pakistan for collapse of Istanbul talks

Amu: Speaking at a meeting in Kabul, Muttaqi said their delegation returned from Istanbul following the third round of negotiations with Pakistani counterparts, which failed to yield any concrete results. According to him, the central sticking point was Pakistan’s insistence that the Taliban guarantee no attacks would be launched from Afghan soil by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned militant group responsible for numerous deadly assaults in Pakistan. “Expecting one country to ensure the total security of another is an illogical demand,” Muttaqi said. “Preventing TTP attacks is the responsibility of Pakistani forces, not ours.” Click here to read more (external link).

