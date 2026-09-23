Taliban Forces Raid Karzai’s Home, Disperse Visitors, Say Sources

Afghanistan International: The reason for the raid remains unclear. Reliable sources in Kabul told Afghanistan International that Taliban forces prevented Karzai’s guests from meeting the former president. The sources said Taliban forces stormed Karzai’s residence on Wednesday morning, September 23, and “disrespected” tribal elders who were on their way to meet him. It remains unclear whether the aim was to cancel the meeting or impose further restrictions on the former president’s activities. Click here to read more (external link).