Taliban Draw Closer to Russia as Rift With Pakistan Widens

8am: Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s former special representative for Afghanistan, has recently expressed concern over the alliance between the Taliban and Russia in an article published on the Arab News website, calling the shift detrimental to Islamabad. According to Durrani, the growing closeness of Russia, and likewise India, to the Taliban strengthens the group’s position and limits Pakistan’s room for maneuver. In his view, this convergence reduces the Taliban’s responsiveness to Pakistan’s security concerns. Never mind that the Taliban have essentially never been accountable to Pakistan on this matter, let alone that we could speak of that accountability decreasing or increasing. Click here to read more (external link).

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