Taliban Detains Afghan Journalist Over Alleged Funding From UN Agencies, Iran

Afghanistan International: The Taliban has detained the editor-in-chief of Tawana news agency on charges of receiving foreign funding and publishing material critical of the regime, according to statement by the group’s Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice. The Taliban alleges that the editor accepted financial support from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the UN’s cultural agency UNESCO, and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The ministry claims the funds were used to “bring women out of their homes under the pretext of work” and to produce “negative reports” about the Taliban government. International human rights and press freedom organisations have condemned the Taliban’s actions, calling them blatant violations of international law and fundamental human rights. Click here to read more (external link).