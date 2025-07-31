Taliban Conducts House Raids In Uruzgan, Arrests Former Security Personnel

Afghanistan International: The Taliban has launched a series of house-to-house searches in Tarinkot, the capital of Uruzgan province, targeting former military personnel, local sources told Afghanistan International. The search operation, which began last week, has so far resulted in the arrest of at least eight former army, police, and national security officers, allegedly on charges of possessing illegal weapons. The Taliban has repeatedly targeted former members of the Afghan security forces, despite earlier pledges of amnesty following its return to power in August 2021. Human rights groups have raised concerns about arbitrary arrests, forced disappearances, and reprisals against ex-security personnel across the country. Click here to read more (external link).