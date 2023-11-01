Taliban Creates Fake Nonprofits to Get Millions in U.S. Afghanistan Aid Since Military Withdraw

Judicial Watch: In one of the most recent Afghanistan debacles, the Taliban has established fraudulent non-governmental organizations (NGO) to loot the hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid that the United States has sent Afghanistan since the 2021 military withdraw. NGOs are typically nonprofits with humanitarian missions that supposedly work to improve public or social welfare. Approximately 1.5 million NGOs operate in the U.S., according to the State Department, and they advocate for a variety of issues that include the environment, healthcare, women’s rights, marginalized populations, youth empowerment and economic development. The U.S. government gives NGOs billions of taxpayers every year through various agencies, including the departments of Health and Human Services, Homeland Security and State. Click here to read more (external link).