Taliban Claim: Three Members of National Resistance Front Allegedly Killed in Balkh Province

8am: Local Taliban officials have claimed that three members of the National Resistance Front were killed during clashes with their fighters in Balkh Province. Ataullah Zaid, the spokesperson for the Taliban in Balkh, stated that these individuals were killed on Tuesday night, October 31st, in the “Char Sarak” area of Balkh district. According to him, among the deceased was a senior official from the northern zone of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).