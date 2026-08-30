Taliban Compile Lists of Former Soldiers Ahead of Arrests, Torture in Central Afghanistan

8am: Several residents in Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Bamyan and Daikundi say they have grown weary of mounting Taliban pressure on former military personnel and their families. Sources have also confirmed that the Taliban have carried out widespread insults, humiliation, arrests and torture of former military personnel in these areas, killing dozens of them through various means. Family members of these former personnel have also been tortured and arrested, and many have been forced to buy weapons and hand them over to the group. Click here to read more (external link).