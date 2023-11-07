Taliban aims to appoint diplomat to Afghanistan Embassy in Tajikistan

Khaama: The [Taliban] Ministry has recently issued a letter, and Afghanistan International has reported that it designates Faizullah as the First Secretary of the embassy. Tajikistan has strong ties with groups opposing the Taliban, and the previous Afghan government’s ambassador to Tajikistan consistently voiced opposition to the Taliban’s policies. However, it is still unclear whether, in the event of cooperation by the Afghan embassy, the Tajikistan government will accept Taliban diplomats or not, similar to countries like Turkey and Uzbekistan. Click here to read more (external link).