formats

Tajikistan Reports Surge in Border Clashes with Afghanistan’s Drug Traffickers

·

Khaama: Tajikistan authorities have reported ten armed confrontations with drug traffickers along the Afghanistan border during the first half of this year, marking a significant increase compared to the same period last year. Authorities in Tajikistan have consistently expressed concern about the presence of terrorist groups and drug trafficking networks operating from Afghanistan territory. These ongoing confrontations highlight the deepening security risks along the border. Click here to read more (external link).

Leave a comment