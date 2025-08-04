UK Parliament Considers Bill to Criminalize Promotion of Illegal Asylum Routes

Khaama: The UK is considering a law to punish those who promote illegal migration routes online, including on social media, with up to five years in prison and fines. The British Parliament is reviewing a proposed law that would criminalize the promotion of “illegal” migration routes for asylum seekers entering the country. If approved, the law would significantly intensify the UK’s immigration crackdown, raising concerns among human rights groups about its implications for free speech and humanitarian advocacy. Click here to read more (external link).