Sources: Taliban building underground tunnels in Kandahar

Amu: "The Taliban's intention behind any kind of excavation in Afghanistan is malicious, because they have no plans for reconstruction or development of the country. The unauthorized digging that has taken place across Afghanistan is either to access antiquities or to create strategic stockpiles for their own protection. In Kandahar, too, it could be for safeguarding themselves," said Besmillah Taban, a military affairs analyst. Kandahar's growing fortification has deepened concerns that the city — and not Kabul — is the true seat of Taliban power, with Akhundzada consolidating control far from public scrutiny.