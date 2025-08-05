Int’l Community Failing To Address Taliban Rights Abuses, Says Rights Group

Afghanistan International: Human Rights Watch (HRW) has stated that the United Nations member states failing to take effective action against widespread human rights violations in Afghanistan, four years after the Taliban returned to power. In a report released ahead of the fourth anniversary of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, HRW warned that the group has intensified its repression of women and girls and continues to commit grave abuses with impunity. The report, titled “Afghanistan: Relentless Repression Four Years into Taliban Rule”, outlines a deteriorating human rights and humanitarian crisis. Click to read more (external link).

Related