Sources: Key TTP Member Killed in Pakistani Airstrike in Kandahar

8am: Local sources say that Mullah Aminullah, a key member of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was killed in a Pakistani airstrike in the Firqah area of Kandahar city. Sources told the Hasht-e Subh Daily on Tuesday, November 3, that the TTP member was killed during Pakistan’s airstrikes on Kandahar on September 24. According to the sources, Aminullah had travelled to the Firqah area on the night of the attack to meet with several senior Taliban leaders. Click here to read more (external link).