France in talks with IEA authorities to facilitate return of Afghan migrants

Ariana: France is holding technical discussions with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [Taliban] authorities to facilitate the return of Afghan nationals living in the country without legal immigration status, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has confirmed. Speaking before the French parliament on Monday, Nunez said Paris was seeking arrangements to return a number of Afghans who are in an irregular immigration situation. However, the discussions have drawn criticism from some French lawmakers and human rights groups. Click here to read more (external link).

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