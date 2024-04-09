Shrouded in Darkness: ‘I’m Forced to Close My Art Gallery’

8am: It’s evening, and the last rays of sunlight, casting an orange hue across the canvas of paintings that have now changed their colors and mood, are spreading. Sitting amidst a multitude of paintings, she gazes sorrowfully at her artistic creations. On one hand, she worries about the darkening sky, and on the other, she despairs at the paintings that do not bear any Islamic inscriptions—works deemed un-Islamic by the Taliban, who label their creators as infidels and subject them to trial. Following the Taliban’s latest decision to impose restrictions on educational centers and art galleries where girls above the sixth grade are not allowed, Tamanna, the artist, has become disillusioned with continuing her artistic endeavors. She is striving to close her last source of income and abandon the dream she has lived her whole life. Click here to read more (external link).