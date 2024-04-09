Babar Azam says Pakistan’s World Cup loss to Afghanistan was ‘very painful’

Ariana: Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam has said that his nation’s defeat against Afghanistan in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 was “very painful.” “That match was very painful for me because losing to Afghanistan in a World Cup was a different kind of thing,” Babar said in a podcast, A Sports reported. “So, that day was a hard day for me. I couldn’t sleep that day. It [defeat] hit me hard in the heart.” Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the ICC World Cup 2023. The eight-wicket victory marked Afghanistan’s first over Pakistan in ODIs. Click here to read more (external link).

