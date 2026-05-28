Russia offers to mediate tensions between Kabul and Islamabad

Khaama: Russia has offered to help ease growing tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, saying it is ready to support political and diplomatic dialogue between Pakistan and the Taliban administration in Afghanistan. Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, made the remarks during a meeting with Azad Sajad Khan, deputy national security adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister, on the sidelines of an international security forum in Moscow on Wednesday. Click here to read more (external link).

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