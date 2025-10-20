Pakistani Militants Are Not Terrorists, Says Taliban Defence Minister

Afghanistan International: The Taliban’s defence minister, Mullah Yaqub Mujahid, said the group does not consider armed groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to be terrorists, in contrast to Islamabad’s position. In an interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday, Mujahid said Pakistan and other countries use the label of “terrorism” for political purposes against their opponents. “There is no universal or clear definition of terrorism,” he said, adding that any government can brand its adversaries as terrorists to advance its own interests. Click here to read more (external link).

