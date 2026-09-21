Pakistani airstrikes hit Kunar, Paktika after nearly three-month pause

Amu: Pakistani fighter jets struck parts of the eastern provinces of Kunar and Paktika early Monday, killing three civilians, including a woman, according to Taliban spokesman, in the first publicly reported Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan in nearly three months. The Taliban’s Information and Culture Department in Kunar confirmed the strike on Noorgal, saying a residential house was hit and three people were killed. Click here to read more (external link).
More
- Three Civilians Killed In Pakistani Airstrikes In Afghanistan, Says UN
- Pakistan claims 28 militants killed in strikes on Afghanistan
- Afghanistan summons Pakistani diplomat over airstrikes in Kunar and Paktika
- Karzai Condemns Pakistan Airstrikes in Eastern Afghanistan, Calls Them Violation of Sovereignty