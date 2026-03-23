Pakistan seeks Russian mediation to resolve Afghanistan tensions

Ariana: Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, has confirmed that Islamabad has asked Moscow to mediate in the ongoing conflict with Afghanistan. In an interview with Russian daily Izvestia, Tirmizi said Pakistan is engaging with Russia and appreciates the “wonderful offer” to help resolve tensions. He noted that proposals from Russia, China, Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia led to an agreement on a temporary ceasefire. “We tell all our interlocutors: please tell the Taliban (IEA) not to use this opportunity simply to regroup, recuperate, rearm, and re-attack,” Tirmizi said. “Because such large states as Russia or Pakistan cannot be destabilized by terrorist acts.” Click here to read more (external link).

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