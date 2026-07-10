Pakistan says militants are crossing from Afghanistan to carry out attacks

Amu: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that militant groups are crossing into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Afghanistan to carry out attacks, as senior Pakistani officials renewed pressure on the Taliban over a worsening security dispute between the neighboring countries. Speaking during a visit to Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, Sharif said militants were entering Pakistan from Afghanistan in groups and carrying out attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also accused India of providing financial and military support to militant groups targeting Pakistan. Click here to read more (external link).

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