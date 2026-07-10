Pakistan to Begin Deportation of Around 20,000 Afghans From Peshawar

Khaama: Pakistani authorities have finalized preparations for a new phase of deportations that could see around 20,000 Afghan nationals returned from the northwestern city of Peshawar to Afghanistan, according to a report by The Express Tribune, as Islamabad continues its nationwide campaign against undocumented foreigners. The Express Tribune reported on Friday, July 10, that authorities in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province have completed preparations for a phased deportation operation targeting Afghan nationals without valid legal documents or with expired residency permits. The newspaper said police, district authorities, and security agencies have finalized operational plans in coordination with the federal government. Click here to read more (external link).