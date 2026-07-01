Pakistan Rejects India’s Criticism Of Afghanistan Airstrikes

Afghanistan International: Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday rejected India’s criticism of Islamabad’s recent airstrikes in Afghanistan, calling New Delhi’s remarks baseless and accusing it of playing a destabilising role in the region. Pakistan carried out airstrikes on the Afghan provinces of Paktia, Paktika and Kunar on Sunday evening. At least 28 civilians were killed and another 49 injured in the attacks. Click here to read more (external link).

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