Pakistan Fears Strong, Independent Afghan Government, Says Taliban Minister

Afghanistan International: Abdul Latif Mansoor, the Taliban’s Minister of Energy and Water, accused Pakistan of opposing any form of stable central authority in Afghanistan, whether under the Taliban, Mujahideen, or even Communists. Speaking in an interview with Shamshad TV on Thursday, Mansoor said: “Some of our neighbours, especially Pakistan, do not want a government in Afghanistan, it doesn’t matter if it’s Taliban, Mujahid, or Communist.” He added: “We now understand that Pakistan doesn’t want an Afghan government that stands on its own feet.” Mansoor accused Islamabad of deliberately fuelling internal divisions and crises in Afghanistan to serve its own political and economic interests. Click here to read more (external link).